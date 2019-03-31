Home

SMITH, Thomas Leon Age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Grandview Hospital. He was born September 25, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Gerald & Naida (Corrello) Smith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia (Wessel) Smith, in 2012; and by a brother, Robert; and granddaughter, Sarah. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force (Air Rescue Service) and retired from Delphi with 30 years of service in 1997. He is survived by five children, Mary Louise Smith, Elizabeth Irene Smith, Carol Lynn Boutwell (Wayne), Richard Nelson Smith & Thomas Leon Smith, II; four grandchildren, Jason Smith, Michelle Smith, Ryan Boutwell (Megan) & Jennifer Bacher (Kevin); two great grandchildren, Kinley & Kadence Bacher; siblings, Shirley Snapp (Dennis), Jerel West, Barbara Yahle (Dan) & Betty Thayer (Randy); and by his extended family & many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday (4/1) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Rev. Kurt Lammi will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. You may, in lieu of flowers, make a contribution in memory of Tom to any veteran's . To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
