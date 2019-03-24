Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SOWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas SOWARDS Jr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas SOWARDS Jr. Obituary
SOWARDS Jr., Thomas C. Passed away March 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 16, 1940 in Hurricane, West Virginia, the son of Thomas C. and Lillith Mae (Lovejoy) Sowards Sr. Mr. Sowards was a member of the Eagles and the Masons and was a true animal lover. He was retired from Navistar and had served in the National Guard. Survivors include two children; Mark (Kim) Sowards, Urbana and Thomas A. Sowards, Springfield, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one brother; Jerry (Nancy) Sowards, Springfield, several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat "Rocky". He was preceded in death by his wife; Judith Sowards, a sister; Bonnie Clark, a brother; Mike Lovejoy and his parents. At Mr. Sowards' request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now