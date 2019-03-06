STANDER, Thomas F. Age 71, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1947, the son of Carl and Nell Stander. Mr. Stander was a graduate from Talawanda High School, class of 1965, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1969 from Miami University, Oxford. He completed post graduate courses at Miami and Morehead State University. He was a social studies teacher at Badin High School. He retired as the Chairman of the Business/Accounting Department and Dean of the Evening School at Southern Ohio College in Woodlawn. Mr. Stander's passion for history continued through his retirement. He served as the President of the Butler County Historical Society and was the first recipient of the Butler County Historian of the Year Award. He received numerous awards for his work including the Ohio D.A.R. Citizenship Medal and Outstanding History Teacher's Medal. For his research in Civil War studies, he received prestigious Gold Jefferson Davis Medal. He was Chaps' Preservationist of the Year and received the Silver Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge Teacher's Medal. Mr. Stander has written several publications about Oxford and Reily Townships including "A Self-Guided Tour of Historic Reily Township", "Oxford Township's Sable Arm in the Civil War", "The Universalist Saga of Bunker Hill", "A History of the Oxford Volunteer Fire Department", and he co-authored "The 150 Year History of Oxford Government". During the Ohio and Butler County bicentennial, he assisted Jerry Johnson and Jill Evans with the history of the Shandon Congregational Church and did research for the "Historic Driving Tour of Morgan Township." He served on the local Civil War Sesquicentennial Committee and was a member of the Civil War Round Table. Mr. Stander enjoyed his farm in Reily including his herd of sheep. He spent much of his free time maintaining the graves and historical markers at Bunker Hill. He was a proud member of the Shandon Congregational Church and a faithful disciple for Christ. A visitation will be from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a Funeral Service at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Shandon Congregational Church, 4782 Cincinnati Brookville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013, followed by the burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Mt. Carmel, Indiana. On Sunday, March 10, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life from 1-4:00pm at Shandon Congregational Church. Memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the Shandon Congregational Church. Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary