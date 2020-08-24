1/
Thomas STEENBERGEN Jr.
STEENBERGEN, Jr., Thomas Jefferson Tom died at the Life Care Center of Melbourne Florida where he lived the past 5 years . He would have been 91 years old on September 1. Tom was the son of Reverend T.J. and Margaret Steenbergen (deceased). He was married to Alice Anderson (deceased) and is survived by their beloved son, Thomas J. Steenbergen III and 2 grandsons, Samuel and Noah. He had 3 siblings, Mable Blanton, Rodney Steenbergen (deceased) and survived by Mary "Fran" Durbin. After his service in the US Army (Europe) he married Alice Anderson in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. They made their home in Hamilton, Ohio. Tom was a custom home builder, known for his perfectionism and attention to detail. He was sought after and respected in his profession. Alice was a well loved and highly respected teacher at Lincoln School. Upon retirement they spent winters in Melbourne and summers in their home in Punxsutawney. He will be remembered for the laughter and song he brought to all who were lucky enough to be in his presence. The family is grateful for the love and care of the staff at Life Care Melbourne No plans for a funeral are being made. He is where he prayed to be, with our Lord.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

