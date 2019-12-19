|
|
STEUER, Thomas E. Age 72 passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 17th 2019 after his courageous battle with cancer. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Dorothy Steuer. He graduated from West Carrollton H.S. and attended University of Kentucky. Tom retired from Medicount Management Inc. and was a Reserve Deputy with the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office. Tom is survived by his wife Melody, daughter Angela Singleton (Matt), son U.S. Army Major Ryan Steuer (Michelle) and three grandchildren, Delaney, Wesley and Caylee, along with his brother Joe Steuer (Alee) and many family and friends. Tom enjoyed playing golf, NASCAR and The Ohio State University. Tom had a big heart and a great sense of humor sure to engulf a room in laughter and leave it happier than when he entered. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. A funeral service will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, December 21 at the funeral home with Pastor John Mittermeier officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Ohio State University Foundation 1480 W. Lane Ave. Columbus, OH 43221. To share a memory of Thomas or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019