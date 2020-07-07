Thomas STORER

STORER, Thomas R. "Tom" 71, of Springfield, Ohio, was called home by God on June 16, 2020. Tom was born in Springfield, to the late Richard and Dorothy (Kelly) Storer. He was a 1967 graduate of Catholic Central High School. He served his country as a Marine (Semper fidelis) during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sergeant, and was a Clark County Veterans' Service Commissioner for over 18 years. Tom was a Master Plumber and worked for the Springfield Water Treatment Plant from 1981 until he retired in 2008. He served in various officer positions at the VFW Post 1031 and the Disabled American Veterans and was a member of the Elks, Eagles, Union Club, American Legion Post 6, Amvets, Moose, Buckeye Club, and the United Senior Services. After his tour in Vietnam, he met his best friend and the love of his life, Dianne (Moorman). They were married in Springfield, Ohio, and celebrated 47 years of marriage earlier this year. Tom had a passion for traveling, dancing, sports, antique woodworking and metalsmithing, and service, particularly to the veteran community. His faith, family, and friends were the most important things in his life. Tom was a life-long learner who enjoyed reading immensely, especially anything that furthered his knowledge of his Catholic faith, history, and any topic that could contribute to the education of his children. He was always willing to help those he loved. Tom was a dearly beloved Husband, Father, Pappaw, and Pop-Pop, and he will be deeply missed by many. Surviving family includes; his loving wife and caregiver, Dianne Storer, and their two children; Shawn (Stephanie) Storer and Emily (Zachary) Perkins, both of South Bend, Indiana; seven grandchildren; Abram, Jonah, Moses, Hannah, and Adah Storer and Sullivan and Augustus Perkins; Siblings; Janet (Jerry) Cuccinello, Neil (Jean) Storer, Marcy (Jeff) Rothe, and David (TC) Storer; Uncle Roger (Carol) Storer; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of many others. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Tom's family members on July 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Raphael Church, 225 East High Street, (masks and physical distancing will be required). The service will be livestreamed on the St. Joseph/St. Raphael Parish Facebook page and will remain available for viewing after the service. Immediately following the Mass, Tom's ashes will be interred at St. Bernard's Cemetery and a VA memorial headstone will be installed to commemorate his life. The family is grateful to all who supported, prayed for, and took care of Tom in life, especially in these recent years as he suffered from service-related neurological conditions and Parkinson's Plus syndrome. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's memory to a favored organization. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



