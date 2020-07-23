My deepest condolences to Kathey, Tom, Jr., Tim, and their families. My Uncle Tom was a GREAT and Honorable man. When I graduated high school in 1971, Uncle Tom and Aunt Nellie Ruth, Tom, Jr. and Kathey, came to visit us in the mountains of Virginia. They took me to Texas with them to visit for the summer. Uncle Tom was a Major in the USAF at that time, stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. They made me a part of their family and I will never forget how good they were to me. I will never forget his influence in my young years. We are grateful for his years of service to our country. The world would be a better place with more men like my Uncle Tom.



I know Tom was extremely proud of each of his children. It was his reward for being the good man that he was. I pray the good memories will sustain you in this difficult time. My heart is sad, but the angels rejoice in heaven.







In loving memory,

Sandy (Bailey) Buhi

Sondra Buhi

Family