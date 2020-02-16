Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
12191 Mill Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
STUARD Sr., Thomas L. Age 79 passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020. He was born March 10, 1940 in Cincinnati to the late Harold and Georgia (Nee Cooper) Stuard. Mr. Stuard was a veteran of the US Army, member of the American Legion post #513, Mt. Healthy, and was also a member to the 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by children Karen (Doug) Vetter, Thomas (Marianne) Stuard, Jr.; grandchildren Michael Livers, Crystal Livers, Ariel Vetter, Ross Vetter, Noah Stuard, Isaac Stuard, Gordon Stuard, Kelly (Cody) Emerson; great grandchildren Kayla, Kyle, Katherine, Ryan, Logan, Chandler; brother Robert (Karen) Stuard; his doting companion Nora Moorehouse and was also survived by many other family and friends. Mr. Stuard was preceded in death by wife Audrey Stuard, his daughter Susan Stuard and a brother James Stuard. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 5PM-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10AM at St. John Neumann Church 12191 Mill Rd Cincinnati 45240 Wednesday February 19, 2020 with Father Kyle Schnipple officiating. Burial with full military honors to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020
