Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Thomas SWEENEY


1930 - 2019
Thomas SWEENEY Obituary
SWEENEY, Thomas Age 89 of Hamilton passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the James Cancer Center. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 25, 1930, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Joyce) Sweeney and was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War. On August 18, 1951, at the Our Lady of Good Council Church in Cleveland he married Juanita Soza. Tom was owner and operator of Electronic Component Inc. for many years. He was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Juanita; two sons, Timothy and Christopher Sweeney; four grandchildren, Christin (Peter) Bohrofen, Dylan, Madison, and Mackenzie Sweeney; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Elise Bohrofen. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Tom "Tommy" Sweeney. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Spring Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019
