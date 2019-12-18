|
TAUSCHER, Thomas E. Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Thomas was a mechanical engineer at Durion, NCR and retired from Standard Register. He was a graduate of Parker Co-op in Dayton; U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the American Legion and a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Mary; sons, Robert H. & John E. and sister, Betty E. Young. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gail; daughters & sons-in-law, Debra & Joseph Schenk, Theresa & John Stanley; son & daughter-in-law, Thomas & Brenda Tauscher; grandchildren, Sabrina, Mike, Leo, Joe, Tom, Brooke, Tess, Lucas, Ethan, Tyler, Wyatt, Adam, John & Lisa; 14 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. "Pop was the best husband, dad & grandfather that anyone could ask for. We have been blessed by his presence and he will truly be missed."
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019