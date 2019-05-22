Home

THOMAS, Jr., Thomas "Tom" 74, of Dayton, passed away on May 19, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1945 to Thomas and Virginia (Dafler) Thomas in Dayton, OH. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432). Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 pm. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Spring Grove Cemetery (4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232). Full obituary online at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2019
