THORPE Sr., Thomas E. "Tom" 82, of Springfield went to be with his Lord on May 30, 2019. He was born February 10, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Marion and Virginia (Horton) Thorpe. Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy and served our country proudly. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after many years of service. Tom was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a member of Southgate Baptist Church. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Judie A. (Ferres) Thorpe; two daughters, Susan (Mark) Coleman and Jenny (Dave) Mowery; one son, Thomas E. Thorpe Jr.; one sister, Karen Richison; six loving grandchildren, Juliana, Alyssa, Matthew, Will, Michael and Nick and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy and two brothers, Kenneth and Sam. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 am in the Southgate Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Hile officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 S Center Blvd, Springfield, OH 45506. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary