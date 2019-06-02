Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Southgate Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas THORPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas THORPE Sr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Thomas THORPE Sr. Obituary
THORPE Sr., Thomas E. "Tom" 82, of Springfield went to be with his Lord on May 30, 2019. He was born February 10, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Marion and Virginia (Horton) Thorpe. Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy and served our country proudly. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after many years of service. Tom was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a member of Southgate Baptist Church. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Judie A. (Ferres) Thorpe; two daughters, Susan (Mark) Coleman and Jenny (Dave) Mowery; one son, Thomas E. Thorpe Jr.; one sister, Karen Richison; six loving grandchildren, Juliana, Alyssa, Matthew, Will, Michael and Nick and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy and two brothers, Kenneth and Sam. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 am in the Southgate Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Hile officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 S Center Blvd, Springfield, OH 45506. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now