TRAYNOR, Thomas A. Age 74, passed away April 7, 2019 at his home. Tom was born March 8, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. He lost his 2 year battle with cancer, but not without fighting hard to overcome the disease. Tom attended University of Dayton and graduated with a PhD in Electrical Engineering. He worked at WPAFB as an engineer for 30 years. He worked on many top clearance projects and was the Division Chief of the B-2 Stealth Bomber. He then worked at Macaulay Brown for another 15 years until his illness forced him to retire. Tom loved his working careers. Tom had many friends. He was full of life, kind, respectful, and fun to be around. He also found so much joy with his 3 grandchildren. He loved reading, playing golf, and being with his family and friends. He was a long-time member of the Shiloh Athletic Club and the Irish Club. Preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Joan (Eagan) Traynor; father, Alvin Thomas Traynor; step-mother, Gloria (Roof) Traynor; and brother, Timothy Paul Traynor. He is survived by his loving partner of 29 years, Sue Macher; son, Daniel Traynor and his mother Anne Traynor; daughter, Kim Maxwell; grandchildren, Nya Traynor, Tyler May, and Shane Maxwell; sisters, Christine (Eddie) Thompson, Maureen Ahlgren; sister-in-law, Debbie (Brad) Knierman; a host of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Linda (Bob) Soehner; long-time friends, Joan and Leo Collins and Mickey and Jack Kitchen. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Shiloh Athletic Club, 5515 N. Main St. in Dayton. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019