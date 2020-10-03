1/
Thomas TRENT
1939 - 2020
TRENT, Thomas C. Thomas C. Trent, 81, of Gratis Township died October 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Middletown on April 3, 1939, to parents Chester and Mary (Fisher) Trent. He worked for Armco Steel Corp. for 42 years with the inside sales and scheduling departments. He was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council #1610 where he coached basketball for the K of C league. Thomas is survived by his wife, Joyce (Payne) Trent; children, Matthew (Cherie) Trent, Michael (Victoria) Trent, Mary (Sam) Simpson, Mark (Janet) Trent and Martin (Melissa) Trent; sisters, Margaret Martin and Kathy (William) Zumbahlen; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 11:30 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Monday at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Woodside |Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. |Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Holy Family Parish - St. John Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
