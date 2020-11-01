1/1
Thomas WAGERS
1953 - 2020
WAGERS, Thomas C.

Thomas C. Wagers, age 67 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Tommy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 2, 1953, to Eness and Pauline (nee Settles)

Wagers. He served in the US

Army, stationed in Korea.

Tommy retired from Cincinnati Bell after 30 years of service. He was currently employed at Silfex. On September 3, 1983, he married his Katie. Tommy enjoyed his farm, horses, traveling to Las Vegas and above all spending time with his family. Tommy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kay Wagers; his son, Joel (Laarni) Anders; his granddaughters, Kayla (fiancé, Caleb Schoonover) and Ysabella Anders; his mother-in-law, Sue Cornett; his brother, Paul (Bev) Wagers; his sisters, Rachel Donnelly and Lela (the late Wendell) Vance; his in-laws, Jeff, Greg, Kelly Cornett and Lorri Cornett-Gabbard; his two right hand men, John Collins and T.J. Snyder; and many nieces and nephews that meant a lot of him also. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Jay Cornett; his brother-in-law, Les Cornett; and his siblings, Larry "Dog", Bill and Louise Wagers. Celebration of Life service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave,

Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Fort Hamilton COVID ICU and ICU nurses for all their care and support during this time. Tommy described them as "falling into a nest of Angels." Condolences may be left at


browndawsonflick.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
