Thomas WEAVER
WEAVER, Thomas

Age 77, of Trenton, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, the son of William and Bessie (Kidd)

Weaver. Mr. Weaver was a 1961 graduate of Middletown High School and served in the US Marine Corp from 1961-1965. He had worked for ARMCO steel and later AK Steel for thirty-two years, retiring in 2003. Tom was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Tonya; five children, Christina (Ed) Buchanan, Thomas (Robin) Weaver, Richard Minor, Duane

Minor, Gayle (Mike) Edwards; nine grandchildren; a sister, Loretta (David) Gehron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Deronda Longworth; and a brother, Ronald Weaver.

A memorial service will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 W. State St, Trenton, OH 45067 with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery with military honors.





Published in Journal-News on Dec. 7, 2020.
