Thomas Wells Jr. Obituary
WELLS, Jr., Thomas Melvin Age 70, of Hamilton passed away Monday, August 20, 2018 at Hospice of Hamilton. Tom was born September 07, 1947 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents Lucille Sizemore and Thomas Melvin Wells Senior; step-father John Kenneth Huff; grandparents and all of his aunts and uncles. Tom is survived by three children Craig Wells, Tara (Chris) Compton, Lucy Wells; four grandchildren; brother Gregory C. (Duanita) Wells; step-father Bob Sizemore; numerous cousins and close friends Wesley, Ruth Ann and Carol. He was a graduate of Ross High School, class of 1965. Tom served our country in the United States Army from 1966-1969 and was honorably discharged as a Spec 4. He later retired from Proctor and Gamble Co. of Cincinnati after being employed from 1969-1997. A special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Hamilton who were great at all times. Arrangements were in the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home, Hamilton, Ohio. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 22, 2019
