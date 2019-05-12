Home

Thomas WELTON
WELTON, Thomas E. Age 66, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Tom was a 1972 graduate of Miamisburg High School and later the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. In 1983, he opened TW's Restaurant in Miamisburg, followed by Welton's Restaurant in Kettering, and a successful catering business. Tom loved to cook and gladly shared his passion and recipes. He was a mentor to many young chefs and several of his prot?g?s are currently operating their own restaurants. He was preceded in death by his father, Harley Welton; and by his brothers, David and Danny Welton. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tricia Tirey Welton; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Rosemary Welton; grandchildren, Henry, Norah and Edie; mother, Velma Welton; sister, Nancy Tupa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation. Afterwards, a celebration of life reception will commence at Benham's Grove in Centerville. Memorials in Tom's memory may be sent to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Online condolences can be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
