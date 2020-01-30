|
WHITE, Thomas M. Age 68 of Union, passed away Wednesday January 29, 2020. He was active with the National Association Letter Carrier Union and retired after delivering in West Milton for 38 years. The city of West Milton declared June 30, 2014 "Tom the Mailman" Day in honor of his service. He was also a member and volunteer at Union United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Cathy White, son: Brian White, siblings: Mildred White, Keith White, and Beverly (Bruce) Kirkpatrick, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Loyde and Grace White and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Eugene and Margaret Yount. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Union United Methodist Church (222 Shaw Rd, Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Minnich Cemetery in Union. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Union United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020