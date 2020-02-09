|
WHITT, Thomas Richard 67 passed peacefully at home on January 30. 23 year retired Captain of the Army /Army National Guard. Retired after 32 years from Brinks Inc. Survived by his wife Melodie (Jamison) Daughter Amanda Gable (Mike) grandson Benjamin and granddaughter Gwendolyn. Stepchildren Stephanie Wells (Dan), Tara Fishwild (Josh), and Eric Claudepierre (Karyn). sister Kathy Goodwin (Mike) and Niece Jennifer. Numerous family and friends. Celebration of life to be held in the spring. Donations to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020