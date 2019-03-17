|
WILLIAMS, Thomas Ambrose Fort Worth, TX - Thomas Ambrose Williams, 84, passed away March 14, 2019. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. Memorials: Sisters of St. Mary of Namur at O.L.V. Convent. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose (Bud) and Leona Litkowski Williams and his sister, Anne. Survivors: Wife, Suzanne; his children and grandchildren; sister, Regina Hunt (Ken). Thompson's Harveson & Cole 817-336-0345.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019