WILT, Thomas E. 69, passed from this life July 12, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born August 7, 1949 in Springfield, OH to Clyde and Helen Wilt. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Catholic Central High School and attended St. Joseph's parish. He also attended the General Motors Institute and graduated in 1972 as an Industrial Engineer. He later received his Master's in Business from Central Michigan in 1980. Over the years in Ohio, Tom was employed with Delco Products, Arvin System, and Elliott Company. He also worked for Cooper Industries, and relocated with his family to Oklahoma City where he became the plant manager. In his free time, Tom enjoyed being an amateur Ham radio operator, flying in his plane with his wife, Sharon, and feeding the squirrels and geese at his home. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Patricia Wilt. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife of 46 years, Sharon Wilt; Rosemary Born of Springfield, OH; Kathy and Bert Daley of Lakeview, OH; Robin Aldredge of Springfield, OH; and numerous friends from Oaklake Trails in Depew, OK and The Fountains at Canterbury in Oklahoma City. A funeral ceremony was held Thursday, July 17, 2019 in the Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home in Oklahoma City, OK. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 18, 2019