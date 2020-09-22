1/1
THURL COMBS
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THURL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COMBS, Thurl "Buddy" Thurl "Buddy" Combs, age 88 of Xenia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born January 21, 1932, in Softshell, Kentucky, the son of Jay and Alpha Combs. Thurl proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Korean War Infantry Soldier. He worked at General Motors for 42 years; never missing a day of work. He was an avid coon hunter, winning many championships over the years. He enjoyed spending time with friends and a simple life. He was a wonderful father, Pawpaw and brother who will be dearly missed. Thurl is survived by his children, Rayma Combs, Jimmy Anderson & Michael Anderson; 5 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren; brother, Elwood "Woody" Combs; and many other loving family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Thurlene & Cathy Ellen; brothers, Cletus, Vince & JB; and sister, Myrtle Lee. Visitation will be September 24, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Internment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved