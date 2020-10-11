1/1
Thurman MCINTOSH
1932 - 2020
MCINTOSH, Thurman Leslie Thurman Leslie McIntosh, age 88, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born in Live Oak, Florida on March 19, 1932, to Charles and Verdie (Lanier) McIntosh. On October 6, 1952, Eccles, West Virginia, he married Irene Knapp. Thurman was a veteran of the Korean War from 1951 to 1956. Thurman was employed as a switch board operator for the City of Hamilton for 34 years, retiring in 1991. He was an ordained minister and pastored several churches in Middletown and Indiana for numerous years. Thurman is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene McIntosh; one son, Charlie McIntosh; one brother, Tommy (Dorothy) McIntosh; nine grandchildren, Jaden and Kelly Mays, Tricia (Jimmy) Bailey, Christina (Daniel) Brown, Christina Heaton, Mollie Turner, Kally (Marc) Butler, Thurman McIntosh, III, and CJ McIntosh; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two children, Sandra Withrow and Thurman McIntosh, Jr.; and two siblings, Charles McIntosh and Mary Davis. Due to COVID-19 the funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
