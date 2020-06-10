CADWALLADER, Tiffany Anne Age 53, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the cherished daughter of John (deceased) and Louise Cadwallader of Cleveland, OH. She was the dear sister of Todd (deceased) and Tori Derosett (Scott). Tiffany is survived by her partner, Brett Goins, and her 2 loving sons, Zach (Kelsi) and Eric Finell; one adoring grandson, Mason John; and a loving nephew, Jaxon Todd. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, and a dozen loving cousins; Tara, Shawn, Skye, Scot, Brad (deceased), Alicia, Miles, Stephanie, Jennifer, Kirsten, Ellen, Jan, and Chris, all growing up together. Tiffany was a graduate of Edgewood High School and was a member of the marching band. She attended Miami University-Hamilton and earned her PN degree from the Scarlet Oaks School of Practical Nursing. She worked for many years as a nurse at Fairfield Center and at Toward Independence Group Homes. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Hope Memorial Cemetery in Hinckley, OH. She will be interred with her father and brother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tiffany's name are suggested to Queen City Hospice, 8250 Kenwood Crossing, Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45236.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store