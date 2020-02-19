Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
GRIFFITH, Tillman Boyd "Bud" Age 75 of Hamilton passed away Sunday February 16, 2020. He was born November 7, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Leonard and Hazel (nee Campbell) Griffith. Mr. Griffith worked as an inventory control specialist at General Motors for over 35 years. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #17 in Hamilton and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati. He was married to Thea Griffith and she preceded him in death on July 3, 2018. Mr. Griffith is survived by three children Douglas Griffith, Michael (Dawn) Griffith, and Andrea (Joe Cowgill) Barger; six grandchildren Jontana Griffith, Corey Barger, Koty Griffith, Carly Griffith, Devin Hembree, and Lydia Griffith; and two great grandchildren Kyla Griffith and Jace Griffith. Visitation on Thursday February 20, 2020 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00 AM until the time of the Masonic Service at 11:00 AM, followed by the Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony, and then followed by the funeral service with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020
