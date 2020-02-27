|
|
MCGUIRE, Tillman Born December 20, 1925 to the late Mc McGuire and Nellie Roseberry, departed this life February 23, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, four loving children, Tillman (Karen), Michael (Juan), Lynn Denise, and Derrick Sr. (Sandra); 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of family members. Visitation 4-7 pm Friday, February 28, 2020, with Masonic service at 5-6 pm, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Visitation 9 am at the church until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020