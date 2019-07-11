HACKATHORNE, Tim We are saddened to share that Tim Hackathorne of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away June 15, 2019. To those who knew him, his loss is unexpected. He seemed as solid as bed rock. Tim was born William Timothy Hackathorne in Xenia to Opal May and Daniel Dane Hackathorne in the fall of 1951. He was one of 10 children, and was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as three of his brothers, Danny Ray, Larry, and George. He is survived by his remaining siblings Ronnie, Kenny, Lois, Bonnie, Robert, and Don Lee. Tim leaves behind his children Noah, Amber, and David Eagle. Tim loved children, and made his career at the Yellow Springs Community Children's center for over 30 years. Even after he stopped working at the Center, Tim played a role in the lives of the village children by providing after school care for working parents and engaging with kids of all ages from his seat in front of the Emporium. Thus, Tim is also survived by the last 40 years of children in the village of Yellow Springs. Tim will to be laid to rest with his parents in Byron Cemetery on Saturday July 13 at 11 am in an informal ceremony. In lieu of flowers, honor Tim by taking care of a neighbor, greeting a stranger, and finding time to read a book. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 11, 2019