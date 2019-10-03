|
LYNCH, Tim L. 61, of Springfield, passed away October 1, 2019. He was born May 25, 1958 in Springfield. Tim was a truck driver and welder, and he enjoyed racing cars, fishing, and being outdoors. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Carol (Hughes) and Paul McWilliams; significant other of 38 years, Teresa Johnson; five children, April (Brian) Tarbutton, Jessica (Stan) Beverly, Tyler Lynch, Mike (Brandie) Johnson, Jeremy Johnson; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Dakota, Cheyenne, Makenzie, Mikey, Pete; great-grandchildren, Jason and Kyler; brother, Randy C. Lynch, all of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Lynch; brother, Jimmy Lynch; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Kathern Hughes; paternal grandparents, Wiley and Claudia Lynch; and special cousin, Glen Gray. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 3, 2019