Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Tim PETERS


1956 - 2020
Tim PETERS Obituary
PETERS, Tim Age 63, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Tim was born in Dayton on February 24, 1956 to the late Cecil & Lucille Peters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lillie Parks. Tim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Peters; children, Amanda (Daniel) Payne and Eric Peters; grandchildren, Nehemiah and Hope Payne; aunts and uncle, Stella Carter, Johnnie Honeycutt and Earl (Susie) Parks; and many cousins, extended family and friends. Tim's favorite past time was watching his grandkids play soccer and basketball. He also enjoyed visiting his aunts and uncle. Tim attended Fairhaven Church in Centerville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 1-2pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2pm. Tim will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
