POPE, Tim Age 68, of Miamisburg, passed away on May 15, 2019. Tim was very active in the American Legion Post 165 in Miamisburg as an SAL member. He enjoyed being a Real Estate Agent for many years. He loved being surrounded by friends and family. Tim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jean "Toot" Pope; son, Brian Pope of Little Rock, AR; 2 daughters, Heather Pope Ellis and Bobby Chastine of Union City, OH, Jessica Pope and Kinte Treadwell of Miamisburg; grandchildren, Katie Swaney (Jack McArdle), Maggie Swaney, Seth Treadwell, Isley Pope Treadwell; great-grandchildren, Tre Lasley, Ethan McArdle, the "Legion Family" and the "Boat Family" who are and will be cherished friends always. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Wilma Pope, and brother, Tommy Pope. A Celebration of Tim's life will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 starting at 1:00 pm at the American Legion Post 165, 35 N. Main St. Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 165 in Tim's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2019