ALLEN STONE, Timothy G. Age 52 of West Liberty, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Sunday March 22, 2020 at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Ray G. and Zelma Allen, step mother Shirley Allen, brother Harold Ray, sister-in-law Cathy Allen. He is survived by Jerry Stone of West Liberty, son Thomas Schoen of Dayton, sister Sherri Allen of Dayton, two brothers Roger (Julia) Allen of Kettering, Michael (Ivy) Allen of West Alexandria, Ohio. Timothy is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Private services were held by the family at the Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave in Dayton. Pastor Larry Thomas officiated the service. Interment was Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Tim will be missed by his family and friends. Condolences at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020