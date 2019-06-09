|
BELCHER, Timothy Bruce 62 of Monroe, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 18, 1956 in Middletown, OH, the son of Carrol and Pauline (Mansfield) Belcher. Timothy was an avid fisherman and loved fishing with his friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Karen Belcher in 2014 and Gail Belcher in 1996. Timothy is survived by his sister, Kaye (Scott) Wolfanger; niece, Jessica (Chris) Powers; great nephew, Hudson Powers; granddaughter Makayla; best friends, Dan, Greg, Tim, and Sissy; and other numerous family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Monroe United Methodist Church with Pastor Joel Harbarger officiating. Visitation will be on hour prior to the service at 1 pm at church. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolence for the family.
Published in Journal-News on June 9, 2019