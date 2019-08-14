|
BRADEN, Timothy Allen Age 61, of Kettering, OH; died Monday August 12, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Timothy was born Middletown, OH on December 20, 1957 to Jack and Avalene (Penn) Braden. He was employed with UniFirst for several years. Timothy was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Avalene Braden, 2 brothers, Bill (Holly) Braden and Joseph (Tonya) Braden; three nieces, Hannah, Halley, and Lanee; two nephews, Mitch (Angee) and Luke; a great niece Lillian and great nephew Mitchel. Funeral Services are 2pm Friday August 16, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH. Burial be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12pm to 2pm. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019