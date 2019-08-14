Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Braden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Braden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Braden Obituary
BRADEN, Timothy Allen Age 61, of Kettering, OH; died Monday August 12, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Timothy was born Middletown, OH on December 20, 1957 to Jack and Avalene (Penn) Braden. He was employed with UniFirst for several years. Timothy was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Avalene Braden, 2 brothers, Bill (Holly) Braden and Joseph (Tonya) Braden; three nieces, Hannah, Halley, and Lanee; two nephews, Mitch (Angee) and Luke; a great niece Lillian and great nephew Mitchel. Funeral Services are 2pm Friday August 16, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH. Burial be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12pm to 2pm. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now