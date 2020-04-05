|
|
BUELL, Timothy E. Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in West Elkton, Ohio on June 1, 1944, the son of Harry and Ruby (Jones) Buell and was a veteran of the United States Army. On January 23, 1965, in St. Joseph Church he married Roberta L. Korn. Survivors include his wife, Bobbie; three children, Thomas (Sara) Buell, Todd (Amy) Buell, and Rebecca (Tom) Thomassen; daughter-in-law, Ellen Buell; seven grandchildren, Billy (Kira) Buell, Angelina Buell, J T, Jo Dee, and Jonathan Thomassen, Mary Young, and Rachel Vaughn-Davis; three brothers, Mike (Carla), Dick (Linda), and Dan (Pam) Buell. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy M. Buell; stepfather, Dave Coburn, who raised him; a brother, James Coburn; a sister, Mary Jane Frost. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the and the . Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020