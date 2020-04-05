Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy BUELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy BUELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy BUELL Obituary
BUELL, Timothy E. Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in West Elkton, Ohio on June 1, 1944, the son of Harry and Ruby (Jones) Buell and was a veteran of the United States Army. On January 23, 1965, in St. Joseph Church he married Roberta L. Korn. Survivors include his wife, Bobbie; three children, Thomas (Sara) Buell, Todd (Amy) Buell, and Rebecca (Tom) Thomassen; daughter-in-law, Ellen Buell; seven grandchildren, Billy (Kira) Buell, Angelina Buell, J T, Jo Dee, and Jonathan Thomassen, Mary Young, and Rachel Vaughn-Davis; three brothers, Mike (Carla), Dick (Linda), and Dan (Pam) Buell. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy M. Buell; stepfather, Dave Coburn, who raised him; a brother, James Coburn; a sister, Mary Jane Frost. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the and the . Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -