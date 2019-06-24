CLARK, Timothy P. "Tim" 57, of Holly Springs, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday June 18, 2019 at UNC Hospice, in Pittsboro, NC. Tim was born in 1961 to Ross and Opal Clark in Moraine, Ohio where he was raised. He was a 1979 graduate of Fairmont West High School. Tim is survived by his wife off 22 years, Tami (Jeffries), their two children Graci & Eaden, his parents, and siblings Sherry, Robin, and Matt. Tim loved his family and their family gatherings. He always had a smile, a joke, or a compliment. Tim had a positive attitude and chose to see the good in people. Only eternity will reveal the number of lives Tim impacted. He will be missed beyond words. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Newcomer, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. A short visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11am until the time of service at 12pm at Moraine City Baptist Church, 2748 Gladstone St, Moraine, OH 45439. See full obituary at https://www.newcomerdayton.com/obituaries. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary