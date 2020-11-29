1/1
TIMOTHY CLARKE
1952 - 2020
CLARKE, Timothy Ernest

Timothy Ernest Clarke passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 68.

He was born on June 21, 1952, just a few minutes before his twin sister, Teresa, in Mt. Sterling, KY. Tim grew up in West Carrollton, graduating from the high school in 1970. He was a great salesman, working for Throckmorton's Hardware, Drug Mart, and Rite Rug over the years.

As a young man, he was the store Santa Claus at Throckmorton's for several years, making a grand entrance on Thanksgiving day in a helicopter. This inspired his collection of over 200 Santa Clauses which he proudly displayed year-round for all to admire. Tim absolutely loved Christmas—it was his favorite time of year. It was common for Tim to have 4 trees decorated in his home, each with its own theme. He spent many hours working on the outside light display, making sure that it was just right. And every year, Tim would have a party and share his joy of Christmas with friends and family.

Tim enjoyed playing golf in local leagues with his friends. He was passionate about sports— loyally following the Kentucky Wildcats, the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Reds. A frequent patron at Geez Grill and Pub, Tim was known for his dry, sarcastic sense of humor and his belief that he was always right. Not as well known though, Tim was a romantic at heart. He left behind some wonderful and moving writings and poetry. A passage: "Think of me as I often think of you, with warmth, respect, and appreciation; Then I can slumber in the sweet arms of the angels, too."

Tim suffered from a stroke four years ago and never fully recovered like he had hoped. Many thanks to Wellington of Dayton Assisted Living and countless doctors, nurses, therapists and aides who worked with him along the way.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Jack (1987) and Helen (2015) and his niece Jordan Grubich (2018). He is survived by his sister Teresa Grubich, of Cape Carteret, NC; his brother John (India) of Dayton; two nieces, Chelsea Clarke of Las Vegas, NV and Caroline Clarke of Los Angeles, CA; a nephew, Taylor (Erin) Clarke of Portland, OR and great-nephews Crosby and Arlo Clarke.

No services will be held due to Covid-19. Remembrances can be left online at Sanner Funeral Home.

https://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/ohio/west-carrollton/

sanner-funeral-home-inc/fh-27771

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his honor to: American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
