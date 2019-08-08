|
CLEMENS, Timothy Charles Age 74 of Brooklyn Michigan and Spring Hill Florida, passed away on July 10th, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen (Weiser) Clemens, Brothers Richard, Thomas and Jonathan Clemens. Survived by his loving wife Jann (Rothfuss) Clemens, children Carolyn (John) Harvey of Beavercreek Ohio, Timothy Clemens Jr. of Brooklyn Michigan and Kelly (Steve) Settle of Springboro Ohio. Grandchildren Barrett and Reagan Settle and Devyn Harvey, brother Nicholas Clemens of Dayton Ohio, step children Ryan (Jill) Staake, Michael (Kelly) Staake, step grandchildren Joseph and Jacob and many other loving family and friends. Tim was born and raised in Dayton Ohio. A graduate of Chaminade High School in 1963 going on to become a Journeyman and working for Clemens Plumbing. During that time he raised his family in Bellbrook Ohio where he was very active in the sports community. He relocated to Brooklyn Michigan where he met and married his wife Jann. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed working on his custom car, watching documentaries and loved being by the water. His faith was unwavering and he knew his journey on earth was only the beginning. Services will be held on Saturday August 10th at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. Visitation is from 11:00 am -12:30 pm and Memorial Service from 12:30 pm -1:00 pm. Please join us for a celebration of life immediately following the Memorial Service at 69 Lownes Drive, Springboro, Oh 45066. There will be a private internment. Tim would be happy to know his family and friends will be together reminiscing and offering loving support to each other. The Man, the Myth the Legend.......
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019