Timothy CLINE

Timothy CLINE Obituary
CLINE, Sr., Timothy Lee Of Dayton died unexpectedly on August 29th, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. He was born May 22, 1965 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Carl Edward Cline, Sr. and Vesta Pearl (LeValley) Cline who preceded him in death. Tim is survived by his son, Timothy Lee Cline, Jr. of Springfield and daughter, Lindsey Marie Cline of Dayton. Other survivors include 3 brothers: David H. Ballentine, Keith A. Cline and Bruce M. Cline, all of Springfield and 1 sister, Carla D. Yates of Leander, Texas. There will be no visitation, he will be cremated. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
