CORNETT, Timothy James Age 61 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at . Tim was born on December 27, 1957 in Hamilton, the son of the late Glenn Cornett and Charlene (Banks) Tribby. He was employed at AK Steel for 30 years, retiring in 2007 and also worked at KOI Auto Parts for 8 years, retiring in 2018. Tim is survived by his companion, Tamberla "Tammy" Platt; children, Kari Cornett, Timothy Brandon Cornett (Tabitha Reddix), Jonathan Cornett (Megan Wallace), and Christopher (Emmalee) Cornett; brothers, Rick Cornett (Dena Alsip) and Mike (Renata) Cornett; grandchildren, Desiree, Kaydence, Rilynn, Jayce, Corbin, and Ryan; step-children, Brandi (Joe) Powers, Brittney Richardson (Austin Geurin), Armando Oliva, Adriene (Brian) Stumph, and Jeremy (Lindsay) Wesley; step- grandchildren, Jaylenn, Tristan, Lyric, Jayden, Persephone, Maleah, Mia, and Isaac; and his buddy, Dylan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 12pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on June 11, 2019