DOANE, Timothy J. 68, of Springfield, passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on April 7, 1951 the son of Marvin and Josephine (Halk) Doane. He worked at Teledyne Ohio Cast for many years. Survivors include his four children, Donna Jones, Diane (Dale) Miller, John (Lily) Jones and Joseph Jones; three brothers, Stephen Doane, Kevin (Ann) Doane and Sean (Elaine) Doane; 11 grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and his best friend, Otto the dog. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Janice, son, Elmer and brother, Patrick. He will be remembered for his love of the Cleveland Browns, his family and his dry sense of humor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 4, 2019