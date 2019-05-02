Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Fultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Fultz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy Fultz Obituary
FULTZ, Timothy D. "Pappy" 56, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in his home. He was born February 22, 1963 in Springfield the son of Ervin and Joyce (Manning) Fultz. Tim was a highly respected Journeyman Mason for over thirty years, working out of Bricklayers Union, Local 22. Examples of his craft are all over the Miami Valley and he took great pride in driving by and showing his work to others. In his spare time, Tim enjoyed life to the fullest, especially fishing and canoeing. He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Bonita (Holcomb) Fultz; his daughter Rebecca Fultz; step children William (Amber) Wise and Amber(Jeremy) Wise; brother Duane Fultz, all of Springfield; sisters Marilyn Fultz Secrest of TN and Natalie (Jay) Nawman of Springfield; ten grandchildren; and a large beautiful extended family. He is preceded in death by his father Ervin; mother Joyce Turvy; granddaughter Brayla Stumbo and nephew Bradley Fultz. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 AM. 1 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Tim's life will be Saturday at 1:00 PM. in the Memorial Home with Pastor Dale L. Stumbo officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now