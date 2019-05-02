FULTZ, Timothy D. "Pappy" 56, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in his home. He was born February 22, 1963 in Springfield the son of Ervin and Joyce (Manning) Fultz. Tim was a highly respected Journeyman Mason for over thirty years, working out of Bricklayers Union, Local 22. Examples of his craft are all over the Miami Valley and he took great pride in driving by and showing his work to others. In his spare time, Tim enjoyed life to the fullest, especially fishing and canoeing. He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Bonita (Holcomb) Fultz; his daughter Rebecca Fultz; step children William (Amber) Wise and Amber(Jeremy) Wise; brother Duane Fultz, all of Springfield; sisters Marilyn Fultz Secrest of TN and Natalie (Jay) Nawman of Springfield; ten grandchildren; and a large beautiful extended family. He is preceded in death by his father Ervin; mother Joyce Turvy; granddaughter Brayla Stumbo and nephew Bradley Fultz. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 AM. 1 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Tim's life will be Saturday at 1:00 PM. in the Memorial Home with Pastor Dale L. Stumbo officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary