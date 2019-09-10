Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton Church of God
1760 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton Church of God
760 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH
1956 - 2019
GIBSON, Timothy D. Age 62 of Ross, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mercy Fairfield Hospital. He was born on November 2, 1956 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Millard and Lucy (Goins) Gibson. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1975 and worked for 30 years at AKKO Fasteners. He currently was employed at Ross Local Schools where he had been a bus driver for 14 years. Tim was a member of Hamilton Church of God where he coached the Upward Basketball teams for many years. He also coached baseball at MRAA and Ross Baseball Club. Tim was loved by all who knew him. His smile was a constant reminder of his genuine love for others. Though Tim suffered a great deal of pain after an industrial accident 15 years ago, he pushed his body beyond limits to enjoy every day to the fullest. To hundreds of kids, he was Mr. Tim, the bus driver. He made sure he started and ended their day with 15 minutes of joy and laughter. Coach Tim taught every player they were valuable and had an important job to do. Tim's craftsmanship was incredible, and he always enjoyed a building project. Tim, head of our family, loved unconditionally and cared deeply. His family was his world and faith in Christ was his foundation. Tim's legacy will live on in our hearts and he will be missed dearly. He is survived by his wife, Karen Gibson; four children, Amy Harris; Chris Gibson (Nicara), Timothy Gibson, and Ryan (Beth) Morrow; eleven grandchildren, Brady, Peyson, Kaydence, Ian, Ryder, Cooper, Dean, Liam, Levi, Jaxson, and Brody; one great grandson, Cohen; one brother, Mike (Pam) Gibson; two sisters, Pat (Joe) Blower and Robin (Greg) Helton; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Millard Gibson; and one sister, Cheryl Gibson. Visitation will be held at Hamilton Church of God, 1760 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5 8 pm. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11 am at church with burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vertical Youth Ministries c/o Hamilton Church of God. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 10, 2019
