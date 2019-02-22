GREEN, Jr., Timothy B. Age 39 of Enon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Wisconsin Dells, WI due to a trucking accident. He was born May 31, 1979 in Vicenza, Italy the son of Timothy and Frankie Green. Tim was a devoted father to his children. He was very artistic and a jack of all trades. Tim was a genuine person who never met a stranger. He loved rooting for his Cowboys, cooking and was an avid bowler. He is preceded in death by his mother, Frankie Green; father-in-law, Clarence Everett, Sr. and grandmother, Virginia Green. Tim will be missed by his wife of 7 years, Aleisha; children, Seantino Walden, Aliyah Green and Niygel Green; father, Timothy B. Green, Sr.; sister, Samarra Mbenga; brother, Gregory Green; mother-in-law, Vanessa Everett; special friends, Carla Jones and Gene Pridgett; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Monday, February 25, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing a car or baby doll for Tim's children. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Tim or to leave a condolence to his family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary