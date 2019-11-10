|
GRIFFITH, Timothy Pete "Tim" 67, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born October 6, 1952 in Springfield, the son of Thomas and Marilyn (Bard) Griffith. Tim was retired from Kreider Corp. He was a member of the Union Club, Machinist Club, Social Club, and the Eagles. He enjoyed dancing, karaoke, playing cards, shooting pool, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Beverly B. (Bowermaster) Griffith; five children, Brian (Bobbie) Houser, Timothy (Alicia) Griffith II, all of Springfield, Colton Shane Griffith of Enon, Dave (Teresa) Coy of Springfield, Ronald (Amber) Griffith of Westville; son-in-law, Greg Bayless; grandchildren, Kaila, Robert, Raven, Jaelin, Christian, Jade, Justice, Alex, Ryan, Dylan, Trevor, Cortney, Dakota, Caitlin, Chloe, Sierra, David Jr., Christopher, Matthew; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Terry, Vickie, Debbie; brothers, David, Thomas, Teddy, Trent; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Bayless; brother, Colten; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019