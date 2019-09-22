|
|
HARPER, Timothy Wayne 59, of Springfield Ohio passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1959 in Springfield to John Harper and Catherine (Bostick) Hartman. Timothy was a machinist for Eagle Tool Company. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid water skier in his younger years. In school, Tim was a natural at baseball, playing in every All-star game. Timothy is survived by his parents, a son Tye Harper of Springfield, two brothers; Mike and Joyce Harper, Mark and Mindy Harper, a step brother, Robert Hartman, a step sister, Debra Stultz, four grandchildren, Hayvyn Harper, Taygyn Harper, Caroline Harper, Bella Harper, grandmothers, Rena Willoughby, Jackie Harper, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He was proceeded in death by a son, TJ Harper, grandparents Mildred and Denver Bostick, and Hazel and Wilburn Harper. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Adkins Funeral Home, in Enon, Ohio, with Pastor Michael Hancock officiating. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery. A visitation will be held in the funeral home Tuesday from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM, prior to the service. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 22, 2019