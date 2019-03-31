Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy HAUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy HAUSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy HAUSE Obituary
HAUSE, Timothy Jack "Tim" 64, of Springfield, passed away March 22, 2019 in Ohio State University Hospital. Tim fought a long and courageous battle and in the end the Lord came to take him Home. He was born March 9, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Philip John "Jack" and Betty (Rinehart) Hause. Tim was a devoted Cleveland Browns fan. He also enjoyed the Ohio State Buckeyes, working in his yard and he was an avid animal lover. Tim had been employed at Kroger's on Derr Road for nine years. He was a volunteer on the Moorefield Township Fire Department for 20 years and was a graduate of Northeastern High School and Clark State Police Academy. Survivors include his loving wife; Ann C. (Hermanns) Hause, one son; Timothy J. Hause, Springfield, grandchildren; Alexis Hause and fianc?e Josh Ratliff, Chris Hause, Carden Hause and Braylon Hause, one great grandson; Joshua Ratliff III, siblings; Daniel (Monica) Hudson, Kentucky, Teresa (Donald) Kochheiser, Mansfield, Ohio, Phillip (Becky) Hause, Kansas, Sharon (Larry) Atherton, Richwood, Ohio and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son; Christopher Hause and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clark County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now