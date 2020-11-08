1/1
Timothy HAYNES
1968 - 2020
HAYNES, Timothy Dale

52, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving

family. He was born February 2, 1968, in Springfield, the son of Harry Dale and Alice

Elizabeth (Schindler) Haynes. Tim had attended St. Raphael Catholic Church. He enjoyed doing yardwork, playing with his dogs, cooking out and spending time with his family. He had been employed at Riwco. Survivors include his wife of 10 plus years, Leeanna M. (Lewis) Haynes; three children, Brittney Haynes (fiancé Joshua Hall), Tianna (Kerrey) Baird and Destiny Haynes; two step-children, Emilee Hall and Sarah

(Richard) Eichie; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Bowshier, Ava Haynes, Brooklyn Baird and Ethan Baird; siblings, James

Haynes (Deb Whipkey) and Trudy (Keith) Bowen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Haynes. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with

Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Masks are requested. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
