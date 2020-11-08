HAYNES, Timothy Dale
52, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving
family. He was born February 2, 1968, in Springfield, the son of Harry Dale and Alice
Elizabeth (Schindler) Haynes. Tim had attended St. Raphael Catholic Church. He enjoyed doing yardwork, playing with his dogs, cooking out and spending time with his family. He had been employed at Riwco. Survivors include his wife of 10 plus years, Leeanna M. (Lewis) Haynes; three children, Brittney Haynes (fiancé Joshua Hall), Tianna (Kerrey) Baird and Destiny Haynes; two step-children, Emilee Hall and Sarah
(Richard) Eichie; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Bowshier, Ava Haynes, Brooklyn Baird and Ethan Baird; siblings, James
Haynes (Deb Whipkey) and Trudy (Keith) Bowen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Haynes. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with
Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Masks are requested. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
.