Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Timothy O'REILLY
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
2001 Woodman Dr.
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Worthington, OH
Timothy J. O'REILLY


Timothy J. O'REILLY Obituary
O'REILLY, Timothy J. Age 72 of Beavercreek, passed away on April 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Eleanore O'Reilly, and sister Bridget King. He is survived by his wife Naomi nee Jemma, daughter Kelly O'Reilly, granddaughters Ella and Lucy Anzelmo, sister Jeanne Lehman, brothers Mike and Pat, and many other relatives and friends. Timothy had retired from civil service at WPAFB in 1999. The family will receive friends from 5 pm 8 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 and on Wednesday, April 10 from 10 am -11:30 am at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. A Prayer services will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, April 10 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 pm at the Church of the Ascension, 2001 Woodman Dr., Fr. Ed Pratt celebrant. Interment will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, April 11, at Resurrection Cemetery in Worthington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019
