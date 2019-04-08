O'REILLY, Timothy J. Age 72 of Beavercreek, passed away on April 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Eleanore O'Reilly, and sister Bridget King. He is survived by his wife Naomi nee Jemma, daughter Kelly O'Reilly, granddaughters Ella and Lucy Anzelmo, sister Jeanne Lehman, brothers Mike and Pat, and many other relatives and friends. Timothy had retired from civil service at WPAFB in 1999. The family will receive friends from 5 pm 8 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 and on Wednesday, April 10 from 10 am -11:30 am at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. A Prayer services will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, April 10 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 pm at the Church of the Ascension, 2001 Woodman Dr., Fr. Ed Pratt celebrant. Interment will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, April 11, at Resurrection Cemetery in Worthington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary