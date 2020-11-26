1/
Timothy KLOSTERMAN
KLOSTERMAN, Timothy Peter

Age 56, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare Center. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Klosterman & Shirley Cason; and brother,

Kenneth Klosterman. He is survived by his sons, Joel David Klosterman & Travis True Klosterman; grandson, Hunter; and many other relatives & friends. Due to COVID-19, a

celebration of life will be held at a later date. A Walk-Through Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes,

Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Attendees are

requested to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food pantry in Tim's memory.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
